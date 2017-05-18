Woman abducts ex-lover at gun-point from wedding mandap in Uttar Pradesh

Of guns and weddings… Groom at gun-point! (Source: Pixabay/Thinkstock Images) Of guns and weddings… Groom at gun-point! (Source: Pixabay/Thinkstock Images)

Truth is stranger than fiction, Mark Twain once said. An unbelievable incident at a wedding in Bundelkhand, Uttar Pradesh, has brought his words alive yet again. Bollywood movies are full of dramatic twists in wedding scenes where the hero saves the bride from the goon she’s been forced to marry. Breaking out of the bland formula, a jilted woman pulled over in an SUV and took her ex-lover away at gun-point from the mandap, or altar, in full filmy style.

ALSO READ | Wedding wars: When a bitter rasgulla fight broke a marriage in Uttar Pradesh

The woman had come along with two young men, who abducted the groom, and fled from the venue in her car on May 16, according to an NDTV report. Holding a revolver to the groom’s head, she professed, “Pyaar humse kiya aur shaadi kisi aur se karoge? Ye hum bardaasht nahi karenge. (How can you love and marry someone else? I will not stand for this.),” the report went on to say.

According to the locals, the groom — Ashok Yadav, who is still missing — fell in love with the woman when they used to work at a doctor’s clinic. It has also been reported that they were in a relationship before the man agreed to marry a young girl due to family pressure. The trouble ensued in paradise when the guy wouldn’t return his girlfriend’s calls or WhatsApp messages, said a TOI report. Meanwhile, the bride, Bharti Yadav, inconsolably shed tears and hoped that such an incident wouldn’t befall on her greatest enemies too.

After the unfortunate incident, the groom’s father, Ramhet Yadav, said, “There was definitely something suspicious about my son. When I tried to visit him in the town where he worked, he would not invite me to his home. Instead, we would meet at a temple and feed me at a food stall near there and then send me home.”

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This Indian wedding had a ‘jaimala fight’ and it’s hilarious!

Privately, more than one cop expressed admiration to NDTV for the “Revolver Rani” and one even went on to say, “What she did shows that there are some women who can teach laundon (young boys) that they will be punished for betrayal.” However, the Maudaha police circle DCP said he believes the kidnapping was staged and the couple collaborated to bring it to life, TOI reported.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd