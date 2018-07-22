Follow Us:
Sunday, July 22, 2018
  • Twitterati go bonkers over this photo of ‘gold paste’ recovered at Hyderabad airport

Twitterati go bonkers over this photo of ‘gold paste’ recovered at Hyderabad airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered around 2kg of gold paste from a passenger at Hyderabad International Airport. The estimated value of the extracted gold was over Rs 34 lakh but Twitterati were not interested with the gold as the paste looked quite like poop.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 22, 2018 5:07:33 pm
gold smuggling, gold hyderabad airport, illegal gold airport, gold smuggling india, gold paste, india news, indian express, weird news, bizarre news, odd news, funny news, Most users were surprised as to how the gold paste looks and coudln’t believe it. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)
Top News

The world wide web is a giant repository of information, a source from which people can acquire new information. And sometimes many information can be quite baffling or even amusing. Something similar happened on Twitter on Sunday when desi users came across “gold paste”. News agency ANI reported that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered around 2kg of gold paste from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport. A normal amount of gold being smuggled illegally but what left Twitterati going crazy were the photographs attached in the tweet.

“Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 1.850 kg gold paste from a passenger at Hyderabad International Airport, yesterday,” they wrote in a tweet along with a photo that of the unusual paste — something that had a very uncanny resemblance with poop. And quite unsurprisingly, many users echoed the same thought.

They added that a total of “1120.780 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste” and was over Rs 34 lakh in value, but Tweeple were clearly not interested. The tweet garnered a lot of attention for the obvious reason and many couldn’t stop cracking jokes about it. “Also looking at the shape of it, I wonder where was the paste stored?” asked an intrigued user, while another quipped, “Was that person planning to brush his teeth with this paste every day”. Some even mentioned they had no idea that gold could be smuggled in this manner and lauded the agency for arresting the offender.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to gold paste:

Have something to add to the story? Tell us in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement