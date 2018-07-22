Twitterati go bonkers over this photo of ‘gold paste’ recovered at Hyderabad airport

Most users were surprised as to how the gold paste looks and coudln’t believe it. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) Most users were surprised as to how the gold paste looks and coudln’t believe it. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

The world wide web is a giant repository of information, a source from which people can acquire new information. And sometimes many information can be quite baffling or even amusing. Something similar happened on Twitter on Sunday when desi users came across “gold paste”. News agency ANI reported that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered around 2kg of gold paste from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport. A normal amount of gold being smuggled illegally but what left Twitterati going crazy were the photographs attached in the tweet.

“Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 1.850 kg gold paste from a passenger at Hyderabad International Airport, yesterday,” they wrote in a tweet along with a photo that of the unusual paste — something that had a very uncanny resemblance with poop. And quite unsurprisingly, many users echoed the same thought.

#Telangana: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence recovered 1.850 kg gold paste from a passenger at Hyderabad International airport, yesterday. Total of 1120.780 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste valued at Rs Rs 34,57,606. pic.twitter.com/OyoxEFFN87 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2018

They added that a total of “1120.780 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste” and was over Rs 34 lakh in value, but Tweeple were clearly not interested. The tweet garnered a lot of attention for the obvious reason and many couldn’t stop cracking jokes about it. “Also looking at the shape of it, I wonder where was the paste stored?” asked an intrigued user, while another quipped, “Was that person planning to brush his teeth with this paste every day”. Some even mentioned they had no idea that gold could be smuggled in this manner and lauded the agency for arresting the offender.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to gold paste:

Excellent job. The staff she’d be rewarded liberally — ts (@proud_bharatiya) July 22, 2018

Astonishing and amazing how people do smuggling nowadays! Hats off to the innovators!! — Anti-stupid (@AbhimanyuKohli) July 22, 2018

Next time ur girl asks for any gold jewellery show her how gold paste looks like https://t.co/iGkE9ILkXl — आई झवली (@DedhShanaa) July 22, 2018

Shit can be golden https://t.co/RwzK01py1U — Ahsan (@sofiahsan) July 22, 2018

Was that person planning to brush his teeth with this paste everyday 🤔😑 https://t.co/3U3of9bWka — S Aadeetya (@aadee_ram) July 22, 2018

Also looking at the shape of it, I wonder where was the paste stored ? https://t.co/55oGBZ9mj5 — Bakwas Rider 🏍️ (Wear helmet at the back also) (@BakwasRadio) July 22, 2018

If that’s gold then my toilet is making me rich everyday. https://t.co/Qfk5il2zQA — Harish Iyengaar (@scaryhairyman) July 22, 2018

That nasty thing does not look like gold !! https://t.co/Fv6ZwROK15 — hersh magotra (@hershyy) July 22, 2018

