Two frogs got ‘married’ in Madhya Pradesh with minister in attendance

The ritual was a prayer to the gods for the welfare of the farmers and for rain in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The ritual was a prayer to the gods for the welfare of the farmers and for rain in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Just in case you thought you have had enough of social media and its quirks for the day, we’d request you to stop in your tracks and wait for the icing on the cake before you take the plunge. Confused? Well, while you were going about your business, a minister in Madhya Pradesh attended a wedding that has got the attention of social media. Because, the bride and the groom were two frogs. According to ANI, in a ritual that is believed to please the rain gods and subsequently result in bountiful rainfall, two frogs were ‘married’ to each other in a ceremony that was attended by MP minister Lalita Yadav.

ALSO READ | Watch: These two (reluctant-looking) frogs are married off to appease the rain gods

This is ANI’s tweet.

Wedding of two frogs organized as part of a ritual held in Chhattarpur to ‘please rain gods’. Madhya Pradesh Minister Lalita Yadav who was also present says’ We have prayed to god for rain in drought hit Bundelkhand region and for the welfare of our farmers’ (22.6.18) pic.twitter.com/q2qxz7taZi — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2018

She also said that they prayed to the gods for the welfare of the farmers and for rain in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region. In 2016, another video of two frogs, who were ‘married off’ to please the rain gods made news, for obvious reasons.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd