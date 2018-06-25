Follow Us:
Monday, June 25, 2018
Two frogs got ‘married’ in Madhya Pradesh with minister in attendance

Reportedly, in a ritual that is believed to please the rain gods and subsequently result in bountiful rainfall, two frogs were 'married' to each other in a ceremony that was attended by MP minister Lalita Yadav.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 25, 2018 1:03:54 pm
frogs married, frogs married minister attends, minister attends frogs wedding, bizarre Indian rituals, Bizarre India news, Bizarre frog weddings, animal weddings, bizarre animal wedding news viral, bizarre frog wedding news viral, Indian express, Indian express news The ritual was a prayer to the gods for the welfare of the farmers and for rain in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

According to ANI, in a ritual that is believed to please the rain gods and subsequently result in bountiful rainfall, two frogs were 'married' to each other in a ceremony that was attended by MP minister Lalita Yadav.

ALSO READ | Watch: These two (reluctant-looking) frogs are married off to appease the rain gods

This is ANI’s tweet.

She also said that they prayed to the gods for the welfare of the farmers and for rain in the drought-hit Bundelkhand region. In 2016, another video of two frogs, who were ‘married off’ to please the rain gods made news, for obvious reasons.

