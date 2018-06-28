WATCH: For this man in Telangana, Donald Trump is ‘god’

The news of a 31-year-old in Telengana’s Janagaon worshipping the president of the United States that has got people talking. (Source: Ruptly/YouTube) The news of a 31-year-old in Telengana’s Janagaon worshipping the president of the United States that has got people talking. (Source: Ruptly/YouTube)

Last year, the Hindu Sena closer home celebrated the 71st birthday of Donald trump, the ‘saviour of humanity’, with a cake weighing seven kilos and 100 grams. Now, it is the news of a 31-year-old in Telangana’s Janagaon worshipping the president of the United States that has got people talking. According to a video by Ruptly, Bussa Krishna, who is a resident of Konne village in the district, worships Trump, applies ’tilak’ on his forehead, lies in prostration in front of the image and even has a little shrine built for the POTUS inside his abode in Telangana.

Watch the clip here.

Further, he chants his ‘god’s’ name, meditates and even has got some womenfolk pray along with him, if the video is to go by.

