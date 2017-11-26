Doctors remove metal objects weighing 5kg from man’s stomach in Madhya Pradesh

A team of six doctors surgically removed shaving blades, big needles, a chain, coins, besides pieces of glass from his stomach. (Source: File Photo) A team of six doctors surgically removed shaving blades, big needles, a chain, coins, besides pieces of glass from his stomach. (Source: File Photo)

Doctors have a particularly very difficult job and when it comes to saving lives they often come across some bizarre cases too. Yes, like surgeons in Madya Pradesh were stunned when they found more than 5kg of metal in a man’s stomach! Initially, what they thought was a case of food poisoning after the patient complained of acute pain, they were shocked to find items like coins, needles, blades, and chain in his belly.

In a rare surgery, a team of six doctors in Rewa district of the state recently removed iron objects — a chain, as many as 263 coins, and 10-12 shaving blades, four big needles along with a few glass pieces — from the stomach of a man who they said is not in a “good frame of mind.”

According to a PTI report, 32-year-old Mohammed Maqsood, who hails from Sohaval in Satna district, was taken to the state-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College and Hospital on November 18 after he complained of pains in stomach. The doctors did a few tests and x-rays that revealed the cause of his distress.

“The patient was not in a good frame of mind and it seems he swallowed these objects secretly,” Dr. Priyank Sharma said, adding that Maqsood is doing well and is currently under the observation of a team of experts.

However, this is not the first time doctors removed metal objects from someone’s stomach. In October, surgeons in Kolkata removed more than 600 nails from a man’s stomach in Bengal and not to forget the blub doctors in Saudi Arabia removed from a patient’s stomach.

[with PTI inputs]

