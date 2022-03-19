Czech designer launches pillows with Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s face to help Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been dubbed as a hero, earning plaudits worldwide for his wartime leadership after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine last month.

As Zelenskyy’s evocative, straightforward speeches and selfie-style video updates took social media by storm, a designer in the Czech Republic claimed the Ukrainian president has also become a “sex symbol”, hence propelling the idea of a huggable cushion.

“Many people, mostly of the fair sex, see him as some kind of a sex symbol, so I got the idea to make a pillow which would look like he is actually in their bed,” designer Tomas Brinek told Reuters. Although the idea started as a joke, Brinek soon realised that there’s a “serious side that the profits can do some good for Ukraine”.

An image of the president, with a scruffy beard look, with a gentle smile wearing a round-neck plain T-shirt, was chosen for the special pillows.

As the war rages on, Zelenskyy has swapped his fitted suits for moss-green T-shirts to assure Ukrainian troops and volunteers fighting on the ground that he is leading from Kyiv. His tired but confident look in the trademark green attire has become a poignant symbol of resilience amid the devastating Russian attacks.

Priced at the cost of 570 CZK each, the product is a brainchild of Czech satirical newspaper TMBK, who teamed up with the charity organisation Člověk v tísni to launch the item, according to local website Prague Morning.

According to TMBK’s website, all proceeds from the sales will be donated for humanitarian aid to Ukrainian victims affected by the conflict.

Brinek claimed that the pillows became an instant hit, with more than 2,000 orders placed in recent days from fans all over the world, so much so that the company now is working striving hard to keep up. According to the NY Post, so far, more than $18,900 has been raised by selling pillows plastered with the 44-year-old leader’s face.

While most were thrilled the proceeds will be donated, some thought it was “genuinely disturbing” if not “really creepy with his smirk”.

i love it, the guy has charisma unlike most politicians, ill gladly rest my head on him! — Shane (@ShaneM65665090) March 18, 2022

I’ll take 5 please x — Jordon (@Bushbeyz) March 18, 2022

We have to be living in a simulation. — Nate Cosby (@realNateCosby) March 18, 2022

well people have been sleeping on him since has an actor.. — sheikh steve (@SheikSteve) March 18, 2022

This has to be an alternate universe. At least I hope it is. — Kyle Davis (@kylejdavis98) March 18, 2022

This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen & I’ve been watching war footage for 3 weeks https://t.co/ka6BWXYW3C — Lambo Polenta, sentence speaker (@Tony_Zardoz) March 19, 2022

If you buy this you go below the anime body pillow guys on the hierarchy of respectability. https://t.co/9Z1Y2onaV1 — Kevin (@acommonkevin) March 19, 2022

So how does Olena feel about all the women who will be sleeping with jer husband? 🤔 https://t.co/zT6S5iWtu6 — Nada Morača (@nadasam314) March 19, 2022

Use Promo Code: IDIOTS https://t.co/vZWwA31p96 — Perpetual Outrage Czar 🇺🇸 (@BobHenry7) March 18, 2022