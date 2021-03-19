Can you cook chicken by slapping? Yes, it’s possible and a YouTuber just proved it

Although the chicken was cooked, it didn't look quite palatable so the YouTuber didn't give it a try.

In the world of gastronomy, there are different ways of cooking that have evolved from various cultures and practices. From ancient curing techniques to modern use of air fryers, there are many unique ways of going off-route from the traditional way of cooking, and now slapping has been added to that list! Yes, someone just proved you can cook a meat simply by slapping it numerous times.

It all began around two years ago, when someone asked on a sub Reddit group — No Stupid Questions: “If kinetic energy is converted into thermal energy, how hard do I have to slap a chicken to cook it?” Naturally, foodies and physics experts joined forces to answer the whacky question, calculating the time, temperature and force used to cook the bird without using a gas stove or oven.

Now, after many attempts to perfect the complicated procedure, YouTuber Louis Weisz showed the world it’s possible to cook a whole chicken by trapping the heat in a bag as a meat beater keeps slapping it. According to his quirky experiment, after hitting the chicken 135,000 times, in a time span of over six hours, it was finally cooked.

In his detailed video, he explained how one can achieve success, keeping in mind a few basic things, and aiming to reach 60-degree Celsius with the meat beater to get the chicken tender and cooked. The phenomenal video has netizens racking their brain and garnered over 6.5 million views on YouTube.

Although, he declared that the chicken is cooked, it exactly didn’t turn out to be quite palatable and Weisz ended up not eating it. However, he broke it down with a fork for viewers to show the meat is nice ‘pink and juicy’.

“We did it boys. When life gives you chickens, slap them till they’re cooked,” he wrote in description. “This video took two full months of work, and I literally could not have done this without you — seriously, thank you so much for your support,” he wrote thanking all for suggestions they had sent him to better his machine prototype.

The video got plenty of funny reactions online, with many cracking punny jokes while congratulating him on the success of the experiment.