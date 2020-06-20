Twitter user shares picture of chocolate Maggi, leaves netizens disgusted

Though instant noodle and chocolates are an all-time favourite for many, the recipe combining the two was not welcomed by many on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Rahul) Though instant noodle and chocolates are an all-time favourite for many, the recipe combining the two was not welcomed by many on the internet. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Rahul)

From time and again, people have come up with bizarre food combinations or fusion food like Oreo ice cream filled samosas, Chyawanprash smoothies, idli and chai to Gulab jamun pizzas. The latest such combination that is making the rounds on the internet and repulsing netizens is chocolate Maggi.

Recently, Twitter user Rahul shared a picture of him making chocolate maggi, triggering quite a stir on the internet.

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

The picture shows an electric kettle filled with water, maggi and its tastemaker, along with a bar of chocolate. “Once again I will cook chocolate Maggie today,” read the tweet, along with the picture. Many expressed their disapproval with several memes and jokes. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Dar Lagra Hai Dekh Ke 😒😒 pic.twitter.com/o5UMkil5NC — Mudit Jain (@iMuditJ) June 18, 2020

Paap lagega paap 🤣 — joker🤡 (@iamjoker2k20) June 18, 2020

