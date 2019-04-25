Chinese kung fu master inhales water and sprays it through his eye; video goes viral

A kung fu master in China has left many shocked with his unique way of watering plants. Zhang Yilong, who is a martial arts specialist from Xinxiang, has learned the technique of squirting water and milk from his eye. A video of the bizarre ‘ancient art’ shows the man inhaling water through his nose and then squirting out from the tear gland of his right eye towards a flower pot

However, spraying plants is not the only talent Zhang has. He also drew Chinese characters after inhaling milk. According to Daily Mail, the kung fu master has been training for the past 10 years and now claims to be able to spray at a distance of up to 1.7 metres (5.5 feet).

Watch the video here:

“At first, I couldn’t snort the liquid up my nasal cavity. After some practice, I was able to transfer the liquid but failed to spray it through the tear gland,” he told the news website. “I could only squeeze out a few drops of water. After several months, I could reach a distance of 10 cm (3.9 inches) to 20 cm (7.8 inches),” he added.

However, Zhang warned those who want to follow his footstep and requested them not to imitate him. “I want to remind the audience not to emulate me,” Zhang said. “It’s dangerous. I’ve been practising for more than ten years. Please don’t imitate me, especially children,” he added.