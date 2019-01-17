Chinese company staff forced to crawl as punishment, video goes viral

Toggle Menu
The "punishment" stopped only after police arrived at the location. According to local reports, as of now the company has been temporarily shut down.

The “punishment” only stopped when police were informed and arrived at the location.

A company in China reportedly forced its employees to crawl on a street for failing to reach their annual targets, triggering angry reactions on the internet. According to a Daily Mail report, the staff were on all four and made through the traffic of Tengzhou, China. A video of the incident, which went viral on several social media platforms, showed a man holding a red flag and leading the employees.

The “punishment” stopped only when police arrived at the location. According to local reports quoted in the Daily Mail article, as of now the company has been temporarily shut down. This is not the first time a company in China is being called out for disrespecting its employees. Earlier, footage of workers being slapped for underperforming went viral.

The video has created quite a buzz on social media, with many calling out the company for degrading its employees. “Denigrating, humiliating, horrible. It’s hard to see what people in the world still have to suffer to honestly bring the bread to their families nowadays,” read a comment on the post.

