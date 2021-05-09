scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 09, 2021
‘Caronaa’ and Covviyd-19′: Man suggests changing spelling will make COVID vanish

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2021 2:09:09 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus, covid-19, covid-19 cures, numerologist predicts coroana, COVID-19, Caronaa, Covviyd-19, twitter bizarre news, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsA Twitter user shared a picture of the ad along with a caption that read, "You can find comedy anywhere these days.

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, leaving the health infrastructure exposed, some in the country are falling prey to superstition. While earlier, a video of a large number of women devotees taking out a religious procession (Kalash yatra) to ‘keep Covid away’ went viral on social media, now it is an advertisement by an Andhra Pradesh-based man who claims to change the spelling of Covid-19 can dispel the virus.

A Twitter user shared a picture of the advertisement along with a caption that read, “You can find comedy anywhere these days.” In the advertisement, the spelling of ‘Corona’ and COVID-19′ was changed to ‘Caronaa’ and ‘Covviyd-19’ respectively.

“If you use the changed spelling of CARONAA and COVVIYD-19 by affixing the same to either door or in public places or by tying the banner in all public places, CARONAA will be disappeared from not only from Ananthapuram dist. but also from the world. This is a guarantee as it is divine power as per NUMEROLOGY,” read the banner.

Read the full post here:

Interestingly, the man behind the ad was SV Annandd Rao, who, according to the banner, is a stenographer at a judicial department in Ananthapuram. Rao, who seems to have added extra Ns and Ds in his name, also shared his contact details for further assistance.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the picture to be widely circulated on social media, leaving many amused by the bizarreness of the advertisement.

