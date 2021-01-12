Canadian woman walks husband on leash after curfew, ends up with $3000 fine

In a weird case, a Canadian woman tried to dodge Covid-19 restrictions to go out during curfew by walking her husband on a leash! The news has created a huge buzz online.

Amid the recent surge in daily cases and deaths, Quebec Premier Francois Legault implemented a curfew after 8 pm across the city. However, little did authorities anticipated the rare sight of a man wearing a leash around his neck.

Talking to CTV News, local police in Sherbrooke locality said the pair was caught walking at 9 pm on Saturday evening towards downtown and did not cooperate with the officers. The couple were fined $1,500 each for flouting the restriction orders

“When questioned by police, the couple said they were happy to receive the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault,” the report added.

News from Quebec: I just confirmed with Sherbrooke police that a husband and wife were fined for walking after curfew with the man on a leash. The officer told me her defense was she is allowed to walk a dog after curfew. They were fined $1500 each.@CTVMontreal @CTVNews — Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2021

“One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” Montreal Gazette reported.

Croyez-le ou non une femme a effectivement promené son conjoint en laisse samedi soir pour enfreindre le nouveau #couvrefeu. Ça s’est passé à #Sherbrooke, sur la rue King Est, vers 21h | La caricature de Godin. @LeDevoir https://t.co/YZ5EF2UmHt pic.twitter.com/TSuga1zu14 — Sylvain Dubé (@syldube47) January 11, 2021

When the police protested, the woman in question firmly said she would not pay the fine, according to a report by La Tribune.

Quebec officials have said people may walk their dogs after the 8 pm curfew, provided they stay within one kilometre of their house.

The news garnered a lot of attention online but not for the right reasons and many on social media were baffled.

If this pandemic has proven anything it’s that there are some pretty dumb people out there — Gros Chat #14 (@Groschat007) January 11, 2021

I joked that this would happen, but I honestly didn’t think it would. I love our province. — Michael Simonson (@Anthrage) January 11, 2021

So she walked her husband? Bahahahahaha jesus this is to funny! How did the police not fall down laughing! — Jacqueline Vachon (@JacquelineVacho) January 11, 2021

I never heard of this in my life. To walk a husband on a leash!? Bizarre. Good that they were fined. — Elena – Oana Martin ⚓ (@ElenaOanaMarti1) January 12, 2021