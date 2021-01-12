scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Canadian woman walks husband on leash after curfew, ends up with $3000 fine

The woman defended herself and said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 12, 2021 6:57:26 pm

In a weird case, a Canadian woman tried to dodge Covid-19 restrictions to go out during curfew by walking her husband on a leash! The news has created a huge buzz online.

Amid the recent surge in daily cases and deaths, Quebec Premier Francois Legault implemented a curfew after 8 pm across the city. However, little did authorities anticipated the rare sight of a man wearing a leash around his neck.

Talking to CTV News, local police in Sherbrooke locality said the pair was caught walking at 9 pm on Saturday evening towards downtown and did not cooperate with the officers. The couple were fined $1,500 each for flouting the restriction orders

“When questioned by police, the couple said they were happy to receive the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault,” the report added.

“One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” Montreal Gazette reported.

When the police protested, the woman in question firmly said she would not pay the fine, according to a report by La Tribune.

Quebec officials have said people may walk their dogs after the 8 pm curfew, provided they stay within one kilometre of their house.

The news garnered a lot of attention online but not for the right reasons and many on social media were baffled.

