Toggle Menu
Can you put a cockroach on your face? If yes, try the latest Internet challengehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/bizarre/can-you-put-a-cockroach-on-your-face-if-yes-try-the-latest-internet-challenge-5717488/

Can you put a cockroach on your face? If yes, try the latest Internet challenge

Related News Khalsa Aid volunteers serve food to cyclone Fani victims; wins praise online Whale returns woman’s phone dropped in ocean; video goes viral US hospital crowns all newborns born on same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Just when you think that it can’t get more bizarre, a new trend crops up […]

cockroach, cockroach challenge, cockroach facebook, cockroach facebook, cockroach trend,
Shared over 18 thousand times, the viral post is flooded with people posting their selfies with cockroaches.

Just when you think that it can’t get more bizarre, a new trend crops up on social media, setting the bar higher for the next one. The latest addition to the list is the ongoing challenge that involves cockroaches. Yes, you read that right. A Facebook post shared by a user Alex Aung with a caption, “Can you do this” features an image of a boy with a cockroach on his face.

ALSO READ | Video: Octopus fights back when Chinese woman tries to eat it alive

Shared over 18 thousand times, the viral post is flooded with people posting their selfies with cockroaches. According to The Sun, the trend began in Myanmar and soon caught up. While many responded to the challenge with pictures of a cockroach on their faces, some went a tad bit extreme by putting the insect in their mouth.

Here are some of the many reactions to the challenge:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Man swallows AirPod, retrieves it from poop and overjoyed to find it still works
2 UAE woman seeks divorce after husband stops her from playing PUBG
3 Chinese kung fu master inhales water and sprays it through his eye; video goes viral