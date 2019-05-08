Can you put a cockroach on your face? If yes, try the latest Internet challenge

Just when you think that it can’t get more bizarre, a new trend crops up on social media, setting the bar higher for the next one. The latest addition to the list is the ongoing challenge that involves cockroaches. Yes, you read that right. A Facebook post shared by a user Alex Aung with a caption, “Can you do this” features an image of a boy with a cockroach on his face.

Shared over 18 thousand times, the viral post is flooded with people posting their selfies with cockroaches. According to The Sun, the trend began in Myanmar and soon caught up. While many responded to the challenge with pictures of a cockroach on their faces, some went a tad bit extreme by putting the insect in their mouth.

Here are some of the many reactions to the challenge: