After being in love for 40 years, California woman marries her favourite colour pink

It’s just been a few days since the new year started, and people have already started going above and beyond to seek true love. One US woman capped an affair of 40 years by marrying her favourite hue — pink!

Finding true love is not easy, and while a London man put up a billboard to find a wife, Kitten Kay Sera from California said “I do” to a colour swatch of her favourite shade!

Donning a baby pink tulle gown, sitting in a pink Cadillac, which was once owned by Elvis Presley, the woman made her relationship of four decades official by exchanging vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Not just the bride, even the guests were spotting donning outfits in various shades of pink — from neon pink to bubblegum and magenta.

Talking to KVVU in Las Vegas, the newlywed said she has been wearing pink since 1980, a claim quite evident from her Instagram profile. While her love for the colour has been there for ages, the idea to tie the knot came two years ago, according to the report.

“A kid said to me on a skateboard, he said, ‘Wow, you love pink, right?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I love it so much,’ and he goes, ‘You love it so much, why don’t you marry it?’ I thought, ‘This kid’s onto something!’”

While the idea to marry a colour sounds bizarre, the bride said she wants to encourages everyone to follow their heart and do what they love while they still can.

From wedding cake adorned with pink flamingoes to a Harry Winston Pink Diamond ring — everything celebrated the colour, including her hair!

“Have fun with it! Have a ball,” she told KTLA 5 “You’re only here for a little bit of time. Have a blast.”

According to the Instagram wedding announcement post, the woman, who dubs herself as ‘The Pink Lady of Hollywood’, said the special event was also shot for “her film”.

However, she is not the only one to have hit international headline after hosting unique weddings. Earlier, in 2017 while a Chinese man married a female robot, in 2021, a man in Indonesia tied the knot with his rice cooker!

Fed up of their relatives endless questions, some even decided to marry themselves!