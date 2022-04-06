‘Sad and surprised’: Brazilian man responds as one of his 9 wives seeks divorce, says she ‘misses monogamy’

A Brazilian man, who left netizens in a frenzy last year by marrying not one but nine women, is back in the news once again. This time, one of his wives, has sought a divorce. While commenting that he is upset by her decision, he said he will pursue his dream to have 10 wives in future.

In 2021, in a bid to “celebrate free love” and “protest against monogamy,” Arthur O Urso held a wedding ceremony with nine brides at a Catholic church in São Paulo. Model and Only Fans’ star, Urso’s wedding photo with nine women in bridal attires flooded the internet, leaving many surprised as he kept sharing images of all of them living harmoniously under one roof.

However, now one of his spouses, Agatha, is no longer thrilled by polygamy. “She wanted to have me all to herself. It didn’t make sense – we have to share,” Urso said about the woman seeking a divorce. “I was very sad about the separation and even more surprised by her excuse. She said that she was missing a monogamous relationship,” he told Jam Press.

As the couple prepares for separation, it must be noted that Urso’s marriage to nine women is not legally binding as Brazil polygamy is illegal in Brazil.

According to the New York Post, he claimed that his eight other wives agreed that Agatha’s “attitude was wrong”. He also added that he believes that she “accepted the marriage for adventure and not for real feelings.

Although he is “not going to replace her at the moment,” he hopes to marry two more women later. “I have a dream – my wish has always been to have 10 wives,” he told Mirror.

Urso, the father of one, also revealed he wants more children in the future with each of his wives. “The love I feel for each of them is the same. I think it would be unfair to only have children with one or two of them,” he added.