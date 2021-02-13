scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Border collie becomes millionaire after man leaves $5 million to his pet

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, must be one of the richest dogs in the world after her 84-year-old owner named her as a beneficiary in his will.

By: AP | Nashville |
Updated: February 13, 2021 5:37:38 pm
pet dog becomes millionaire, border collie inherits million, man leaves millions to pet dog, US man leaves money for dog, lulu border collie millions inheritance, odd news, viral newsA Nashville man loved his border collie, Lulu, so much, he named her as a beneficiary in his will. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

It won’t be a dog’s life for a Tennessee canine whose owner recently died.

Lulu, an 8-year-old border collie, will be living the good life in Nashville after inheriting $5 million in her owner’s will, WTVF-TV reported.

Martha Burton, Lulu’s caretaker, told the station Lulu’s owner, Bill Dorris, was a successful businessman who wasn’t married and died late last year. His will states the money should be put into a trust for Lulu’s care. It allows for Burton to be reimbursed for reasonable monthly expenses in the care of Lulu.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“He just really loved the dog,” said Burton, who was friends with Dorris and would take care of the dog when he traveled.

She says she doesn’t know if she could ever spend $5 million on Lulu.

“Well, I’d like to try,” she said with a smile.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Dorris owned land along Interstate 65 where a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest is located. The fate of the statue and the rest of the estate may be determined in probate court, the news outlet reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement