Boiled, steamed or stoned? Maine restaurant gets lobsters high off marijuana before serving them

Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound in Maine, US, has a new way of serving lobsters in addition to the usual steaming and boiling. The owner Charlotte Gill, who opened the restaurant seven years ago in Southwest Harbor, is experimenting with marijuana smoke and getting lobsters high on it before killing and cooking them, Fox News reported. The owners do this as they believe that it is more ‘humane’ than the traditional method.

“I feel bad that when lobsters come here there is no exit strategy,” Gill told a local news channel Mount Desert Islander. “It’s a unique place and you get to do such unique things but at the expense of this little creature. I’ve really been trying to figure out how to make it better,” she added.

According to the same report, the restaurant’s first experiment was on a lobster nicknamed Roscoe, who was placed in a box with a few inches of water at the bottom. Then marijuana smoke was blown through the water into the box. Gill, who is a licensed medical marijuana caregiver at Maine, claimed that the lobster was calmer and less aggressive for the next three weeks. Moreover, it did not attack other lobsters in the tank even when its claws were unbound. The lobster was later released to the sea as a ‘thank you’.

The owner also believes that this method won’t affect the edibility of the lobster meat as it will be steamed before serving, hence destroying any residual traces, the report said. Once the test was completed, Gill dedicated a special station to sedate lobsters with THC-infused smoke but only when the customers requested. Moreover, she also plans to build a larger tank in order to sedate other crustaceans as well.

