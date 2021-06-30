‘You’re joking right?’: Australian childcare chain suggests getting consent from babies before changing diapers; baffles all online

Taking care of an infant is no joke, and there are plenty of hacks and guides available around the world to help parents wade through the first few years of their new life. However, advice from an Australian childcare chain about seeking permission from the child before a diaper change has left parents dumbfounded online.

In a post on how to perform “respectful nappy changes”, Only About Children’s website, the early education provider has been encouraging parents to get consent from their babies before changing their dirty diapers. “Our hands are a baby’s introduction to the world. If they touch slowly, gently, and “ask” a child for cooperation rather than demand it, we are rewarded with a relationship bound in trust, respect and the inexorable knowledge of our importance to each other,” the website read.

Providing some ideas to achieve this properly, the organisation argued “toddlers don’t like to be interrupted when they are playing, wait for a gap in their playing before starting the nappy changing process.” Asking parents or caregivers to give them undivided attention, they also suggested, “talk them through what you are doing and encourage the use of senses”.

While the advice doesn’t mean nappies won’t be changed if the child doesn’t consent, it encourages relationship building and learning, 7 News reported. So, the website urges parents to let their young ones know when it gets “tough one for both”.

The organisation argued that although a nappy change may seem pretty mundane, “They are valued as important opportunities for learning and relationship building.” Jenny Kable, Only About Children’s in-house Children Services Curriculum Advisor said that nappy changes are not just another routine caregiving task to rush through so that you get to the more important parts of the day.

However, experts begged to differ. Talking to Sky News, Child Psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg said babies don’t have the “cognitive capacity” to give consent. “Trying to seek consent from a six-month-old baby is like trying to teach your dog Shakespeare – there’s absolutely no point,” the expert was quoted.

“They seriously don’t have the cognitive capacity to understand this. Babies respond to touch and tone – be gentle, make soothing noises but really, that’s your job.”

While most were left in disbelief, others couldn’t stop cracking jokes and reacting with hilarious memes. While a few quipped “I was denied my fundamental right as a child”, many questioned what happens if the child says no and it leads to a bigger mess, also highlighting it would be highly unhygienic.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the news:

