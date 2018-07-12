Armless Miami man arrested for stabbing Chicago tourist with scissors

(L-R: Jude Renatha S Francis talking to accused Jonathan Crenshaw. The police did not find Crenshaw under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. (Source: WPLG Local 10/YouTube) (L-R: Jude Renatha S Francis talking to accused Jonathan Crenshaw. The police did not find Crenshaw under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. (Source: WPLG Local 10/YouTube)

In a bizarre incident, a 46-year-old homeless was arrested for stabbing a tourist with a pair of scissors using his feet. The arrest happened at Miami Beach in Florida. According to Miami Beach Police Department Jonathan Crenshaw, who is a native of Florida, stabbed 22-year-old Cesar Coronado twice with the scissors before running away from the crime scene.

Interestingly, Crenshaw is known for painting colourful artworks using his feet, said a local news report. According to a Reuters report, he was subsequently detained near the attack site in a shopping and tourist area around the South Beach and charged with one count of aggravated battery, a second-degree felony.

As per the same local report, Crenshaw said that he was lying down when Coronado approached him and punched him in the head. To defend himself, the homeless man stabbed Coronado twice with the scissors, put them back into his waistband and then walked out.

The victim was found by the Police lying on the ground, bleeding from his left arm and was then taken to the Mount Sinai Medical Center. Crenshaw, who is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, told the police that he acted in self-defense.

Coronado and his friend Cindy Barrientos, who was present during the incident, both told the responding officers that they were just asking Crenshaw for directions when he jumped up and stabbed him, as per a Miami Herald report.

The police did not find Crenshaw under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. However, according to the Miami Beach Police Department, he does have an extensive criminal past.

