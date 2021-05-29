‘Comedy of errors’: Argentinian news anchor confuses Shakespeares while reporting UK patient’s death

Viewers of an Argentinian news channel were recently baffled to know that William Shakespeare, the famous playwright has died five months after getting the Covid-19 vaccine. In case you’re wondering what went wrong, the TV presenter mixed up the noted author with the first British man to receive a Pfizer jab! Now, a video of the epic goof-up is going viral, leaving everyone laughing out loud online.

William ‘Bill’ Shakespeare made it to the headlines in December 2020 when he became the first man to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, shortly after 91-year-old Margaret Keenan. He began trending thanks to his not so unique name.

In a statement earlier this week, his family confirmed he had passed away at University Hospital, Coventry, the same place where he had been vaccinated, The New York Times reported.

However, when an Argentinian news presenter was reporting his death, she mistook him for the Bard of Avon.

While author Shakespeare breathed his last in 1616, the 81-year-olda former Rolls Royce worker and parish councillor reportedly died after suffering a stroke. Noelia Novillo, a newsreader on Canal 26, informed viewers of the playwright’s death during the 8-10 pm slot, The Guardian reported.

“We are going with information that leaves us all speechless at the magnitude of this man. We are talking about William Shakespeare and his passing,” Novillo said during the segment. “As we all know, he’s one of the most important writers in the English language — for me, the master. Here he is. He was the first man to get the coronavirus vaccine. He’s died in England at the age of 81,” the newsreader added without realising her mistake.

As she continued to talk about the Bard, the visuals playing in the background continued to show the 81-year-old man’s photo from December when he was vaccinated.

Soon, social media users, who couldn’t ignore the gaffe of Shakespearean proportions, got talking online, sharing punny jokes. The mix-up led Canal 26 and RIP Shakespeare trend in Argentina, along with some hilarious memes.

La de Canal 26 que se confundió de William Shakespeare jajajja…faltaba que diga “nos dejó un gran legado”⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Fdq581P6nJ — Nereo 🕷️ (@nereotuc) May 28, 2021

Los directivos de Canal 26 viendo la noticia de Shakespeare: pic.twitter.com/y3clnhtuoz — Esteban Fulanito 🇦🇷 (@EstebanFulanito) May 28, 2021

Shakespeare a la mañana enterandose que canal 26 lo mató. pic.twitter.com/fRGMZSd8bp — 🅖🅐🅑🅘🅣🅞🅗 (@gabrielHLucero) May 28, 2021

“The Montagues and the Capulets went to the wake,” one user sharing the clip wrote on Twitter. Another user quipped: “The UK took more than four centuries to warn of the virus. On top of that, they blame China.”

“Such a fuss over William Shakespeare’s death, but they didn’t mention that he was in such a bad way that he hadn’t produced a hit in centuries. Over-rated,” another wrote on a sarcastic note.

After a plethora of jokes online, the news presenter finally commented about her on-air mistake. Talking to Radio Miter, she said that she did not believe that the deceased man was the famous playwright but “People interpret what they want and the news went viral.”

“I knew the news, I knew what it was saying, but I put it wrong,” he explained. In addition, he said that he received several attacks by women and that he lived very hard: “Anyone makes a mistake.”