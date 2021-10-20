Airplane drops human waste on man in his garden near Windsor Castle

Spending leisure time in the garden may be a luxury for some. For a British resident, however, it turned to be a horrific experience.

Believe it or not, the man living near Windsor Castle was splattered with poop after an airplane flying over the area dumped it during a flight in July. The incident came to light recently, when councillor for Clewer East, Karen Davis, spoke about it at the Royal Borough Of Windsor and Maidenhead’s aviation forum, The Indepedent reported.

Talking at the forum, Davis explained how his whole garden, and garden umbrellas, and him were covered with the waste “in a very unpleasant way”. The incident happened when the aircraft was approaching nearby Heathrow airport, the report added.

“I know a number of incidents happen every year with frozen sewage from planes, but this wasn’t frozen and his whole garden was splattered in a very unpleasant way,” she was quoted by BBC News. “Hopefully it never happens again to any of our residents,” she added.

John Bowden, the councillor for Eton & Castle, called it a “one in a billion chance” and blamed the warm weather for the excrement to have “come out as a more ‘fluidy’ item”.

Aircraft lavatories typically store sewage in tanks, to be disposed off after the plane has landed. However, on the rare occasion that excrement does leak from a plane, it normally freezes instantly due to the cold temperatures at cruising height.

A Whitfield parish councillor, Geoff Paxton, who has worked at airports for 40 years was quoted by Express, UK that he had not seen an incident like this in a very long time, describing it as being “very rare”. The councillor further added that the vacuum toilets in modern aircraft were normally much more secure compared to planes in the past when such incidents were reported more.

According to LadBible, the distressed resident was able to identify the plane via a route tracking app and got in touch with the airline. Although the airline in question was not named at the meeting.