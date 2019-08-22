Toggle Menu
An 8-year-old makes headlines globally after taking parents' car for 140 km/h joyride

When he was found, the eight-year-old had parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and put up a warning triangle beside the vehicle.

The little adventurer told the cops after he was rescued that he “just wanted to drive a little bit”. (Representational image/ Pixabay)

An eight-year-old from Germany is making headlines across the world after taking his parents’ car for a spin, and ended the joyride after touching 140km/h spin on a motorway.

According to BBC News, the boy’s mother informed the local police at around 12:30 am local time that he was missing after she found that he had taken off with the family’s car.

At around 01:15 am, the mother informed authorities that she had found her child at a highway service area. “He said he had pulled over after his high-speed jaunt made him feel unwell,” the report said.

When he was found, the eight-year-old had parked the car, turned on the hazard lights and put up a warning triangle beside the vehicle, reported AP.

In a Facebook post, the Soest Police wrote about the incident and put up a photo, but did not reveal the boy’s identity since he is a minor. According to the post, the little adventurer told the police after he was rescued that he “just wanted to drive a little bit”.

The police also said that there was no damage caused to life or property.

The boy’s mother told German news agency DPA that the eight-year-old has a lot of experience driving bumper cars and go-karts, and knows how to operate cars.  However, people on the internet were concerened and baffled, especially about the fact that the boy abandoned his journey.

