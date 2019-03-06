6-yr-old gets stuck in toilet seat playing games on mobile, rescued by firefighters

It’s not that rare for people to take their phones to the bathroom and lose track of time while on the toilet seat. But things went very wrong for a little boy in China who was playing games on a mobile phone while on the toilet. He got stuck in the toilet seat after reportedly sitting for way too long, and firefighters had to be called in to rescue the six-year-old.

The incident took place in the city of Wuhan in central China on March 1, said a statement from the Wuhan Firefighting Department released on social media.

According to local reports, the boy was using the toilet for more than an hour before he realised he was stuck, and his mother called in the police after trying and failing to extricate him.

According to local newspaper Changjiang Daily, five firefighters rushed to help and they had to remove the seat from the toilet to try and figure a way to help the child out.

Using a variety of small tools it took them an hour to cut the toilet seat and finally free the boy. The child escaped with some minor bruises on his exposed buttocks, the report added.

A video of the rescue operation to help the wailing child has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, leaving many parents concerned. In the statement the firefighters said the boy’s thighs, buttocks and waist had sunk into the toilet seat by the time rescuers got to his house.

“We couldn’t use large tools in fear of causing secondary injuries on the child,” Zhou Dao, a supervisor from the local Yangchahu fire brigade, told Pear Video.

Last year, in a similar incident, a man’s rectum fell out because he was sitting for too long on the toilet. It was only when he reached the hospital that doctors realised what had happened.