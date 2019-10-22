Bangladesh MP expelled from course after hiring 8 lookalikes to appear in exams for her

A Bangladeshi politician was expelled from university after she was found to have hired eight lookalikes to appear in exams for her.

Tamanna Nusrat, who is an MP from Bangladesh’s ruling party Awami League party, is accused of paying the lookalikes to take her place in at least 13 tests, reported AFP.

The scandal came to light after a private news channel confronted one of the lookalikes in an exam hall, and the video soon went viral.

Elected to parliament last year, Nusrat had enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts course at the Bangladesh Open University (BOU).

Nusrat is the widow of Lokman Hossain, who was the mayor of Dhaka’s Narsingdi district and was killed in a gun attack in 2011, and holds a seat that is reserved for women, said a BBC report.

MA Mannan, the head of the BOU told multiple media outlets that Nusrat has now been expelled. An unnamed official even alleged that the lookalikes were protected by men hired by the lawmaker as they appeared for tests, and no one had spoken about it since Nusrat is from an influential family.

The MP has not yet responded to the allegations.