Arkansas teen saves up for 2 years to buy wheelchair for best friend

A high school student from Arkansas is winning hearts online due to his generosity and kindness which has made life easier for his disabled classmate and best-friend Brandon Qualls.

Tanner Wilson, a senior at Caddo Hills High School in Norman, Arkansas, spent two years of savings from his job to buy Brandon an electric wheelchair. Tanner surprised his pal Brandon with the wheelchair in front of his classmates last month. According to New York Post, “They came in and my face just blew up, crying everywhere,” Qualls said, adding his reaction was “just like, ‘Wow, can’t believe he did that for me!’”

Qualls had to manually push his self-propelled wheelchair from class to class. His arms would get really tired after all the pushing around and he would take rest in between. Wilson worked part-time at a car mechanic shop to fund the purchase which would have cost him several thousand dollars. “I just felt like I needed to do it, and I wanted to do it.”, Wilson was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Caddo Hills School District also shared a photo of the two friends on their Facebook page. The post has garnered national attention on social media due to Tanner’s selfless act and reaffirms our faith in friendship.

Since then, the school’s Facebook page has been flooded with support and messages from around the world. Their latest post reads, “We are so thankful for all the love and support shown from around the World. At this time the families have not elected to begin any fundraising accounts for Tanner or Brandon. If that changes we will make all aware. We are grateful for the coverage of this story and the impact of the generosity Tanner showed towards Brandon. We hope to continue this showcase of friendship and what it means to be a Caddo Hills Indian!”