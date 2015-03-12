Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Angry elephant, drunk man do not go hand-in-hand

A drunk man along the roadside managed to attract attention of people, when he tried annoying an elephant.

By: Express News Service | Updated: March 12, 2015 3:42:40 pm
In Udawalawe National Park, Sri Lanka a drunk man along the roadside managed to attract attention of people, when he tried annoying an elephant. The same elephant was known to people as he had trampled another man, from the locality, to death. Travellers who stopped to see what was happening, screamed and begged him to move back but instead he jumped in front of the large mammal. Watch to see what happens next:

