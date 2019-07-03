Anand Mahindra offers to sponsor tickets of 87-year-old Charulata Patel at India games

Charulata Patel had a great outing at the World Cup. First, she was the centre of attention as India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs. Then India captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma came to meet her after the game. And now, industrialist Anand Mahindra has offered to sponsor her tickets for future games.

Dressed in a traditional saree, a woollen sweater and shawl — Patel had the Indian flag painted on her cheeks and cheered with a plastic trumpet at Edgbaston. The camera was focussed on her whenever possible and she became a hit across social media platforms.

Also would like to thank all our fans for all the love & support & especially Charulata Patel ji. She’s 87 and probably one of the most passionate & dedicated fans I’ve ever seen. Age is just a number, passion takes you leaps & bounds. With her blessings, on to the next one. 🙏🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/XHII8zw1F2 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 2, 2019

Mahindra, who said he did not watch India games normally, tweeted that he had started watching the match due to the presence of Patel.

As per my tradition, I wasn’t watching the match 😊 But I’m going to switch it on now just to see this lady…She looks like a match winner…. https://t.co/cn9BLpwfyj — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

After the match, Mahindra tweeted, “Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals…give her a free ticket!”

Ok, watched the last over & it had all the drama I needed. The best victories are those that make you bite your nails at 1st & then make it look easy in the end. Shabash, India & make sure this match-winning lady is present at the semifinals & finals…give her a free ticket! https://t.co/Smp0MrqCIA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

However, one fan pointed out that the industrialist could sponsor the woman’s ticket, to which Mahindra agreed instantly.

Find out who she is & I promise I will reimburse her ticket costs for the rest of the India matches!😊 https://t.co/dvRHLwtX2b — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2019

In an interview to the ICC site, Patel said, “I like cricket because my children used to play cricket for Surrey.”

Patel said she was born in Tanzania, but she always took pride in the Indian cricket team since her parents are from there. She said she had begun tracking cricket actively since her retirement 20 years ago.

“For 20 year. I feel like they are my kids so I feel very happy to see them,” Patel said.