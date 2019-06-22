Amrish Puri: Google Doodle celebrates the birth anniversary of Mr India actor

Google dedicated a doodle to celebrate the 87th birth anniversary of late Indian actor Amrish Puri Saturday. Puri, who is remembered for his iconic role of Mogambo in Mr India, passed away on January 12, 2005.

Born on June 22, 1932 in Lahore, Pakistan, the actor was an important figure not only in Bollywood but in Indian theatre as well, working closely with the likes of Satyadev Dubey and Girish Karnad. Though he played a range of characters in his nearly four-decade career, he is most remembered for bringing villainous characters on screen.

Puri first started off in supporting roles, playing the henchman of the main villain. His ticket to stardom was the 1980 film Hum Paanch. After that, there was no looking back. He acted in more than 400 films between 1970 and 2005.

Puri’s played the main villain in many films, some of which are ‘Mogambo’ in Mr India, ‘Jagavar’ in Vidhaata, ‘Thakral’ in Meri Jung, ‘Bhujang’ in Tridev, ‘Balwant Rai’ in Ghayal, and ‘Durjan Singh’ in Karan Arjun. He is also remembered for playing Chaudhry Baldev Singh in Yash Chopra’s Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, for which he was nominated for the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award.

He also featured in international films, most prominent of them being Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982) as Khan and Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) as Mola Ram.

Amrish Puri worked in regional cinema as well. Apart from Hindi films, he acted in Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil movies. Puri shared a great rapport with Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, who is quoted to have said: “Amrish is my favourite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will!”

He won three Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor and was even a Sangeet Natak Akademi Award winner.

He passed away on January 12, 2005 after battling a rare kind of blood cancer.