After Pakistan loses to India, a Pakistani fan’s rant goes viral

Advertising

Pakistani fans were pretty disappointed after their team crashed to a defeat against India at the World Cup Sunday, but one fan’s rant after the match went viral.

In the video, the fan rants that the Pakistan team should give up cricket and take up wrestling instead.

“When you have sincerity you know how much you should eat, and how much training you need to do,” the unnamed fan says in the video

Advertising

This is a joke, he continues, demanding that the players be given a job at an ice cream shop instead. The ice creams were a reference to the Pakistani team visiting a popular Manchester restaurant ahead of the game against India.

The fan talks about the love the fans have for the cricket team and says that it needs to be two-sided.

“This is all a joke. Hit me, hit me,” he tells his companions.

Here’s the video of the rant, which has since gone viral: