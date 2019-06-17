After losing to India, here’s how Pakistani fans ripped into their team on Twitter

Pakistan was crushed by India in a crucial game Sunday at the World Cup, losing by 89 runs after a rain-shortened match. While there was plenty for India to cheer about (Rohit Sharma’s century, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya putting up commendable performances, Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling), there was little for Pakistani fans to cheer for apart from Mohammad Amir’s bowling perhaps.

And as Indians flooded social media with messages congratulating the team and celebrating the victory, Pakistan fans were able to find some humour in defeat as well.

Of course, there were jokes about Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn, and one Indian cricket fan put together a list of tweets from Pakistan that were absolutely scathing:

We might be winning the match but Pakistanis totally won on Twitter today!! 😁😁 — Sunanda (@YoursLegallyy) June 16, 2019

500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare. — Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) June 16, 2019

Don’t call me a traitor, but look at the Indian players, they look like proper athletes, our players look like they’ve eaten two plates of waris nihari with feeqay ki lassi and benazir kulfa, all at once. — شاہ زیب خان (@shzbkhn) June 15, 2019

Siblings have gathered at Ami’s room so we can ask her “hamain is din kay liye payda kia tha?” #pakvind — Riasat Ki Maut⚰️ (@mahobili) June 16, 2019

india tou humain aisi phainti laga raha hay jaise kohinoor hum nay churaya ho — A h m e d (@Ahlvled_) June 16, 2019

me to the entire Pakistan cricket team except Amir #IndiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/46fNDedQZ7 — u z a i r🇵🇰 (@uzair_qadeer) June 16, 2019

Sir hun kamar tay hath rakhan da Waqt aa gaya jay. https://t.co/p6Eihhytpd — Salman Sufi (@SalmanSufi7) June 16, 2019

dollar ka rate aur India k runs control karna hamare bas ki baat nahi — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) June 16, 2019

When I die I want Sarfaraz to lower me into my grave so he can let me down one last time — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 16, 2019

Aik hota hy Tahir Shah wala confidence

Phir hota hy Maryam Nawaz wala confidence

Then 50 feet of crap

Phir ataa hy “Pakistan chose to field” wala confidence #PAKvIND — Khabees Orat (@Khabeees) June 16, 2019

‘Kisi ne sahi kaha ha’ “Pakistan bowling kry to lagta ha batting pitch ha, Batting kry to lagta ha bowling pitch ha”#IndiaVsPakistan — Extremist 🇵🇰 (@hardcorefeminst) June 16, 2019

India to aisay dho rahi hai jesay IMF se qarza nahin in se letay hn hum — Adil (@AdilGhumro) June 16, 2019