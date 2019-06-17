Toggle Menu
After losing to India, here’s how Pakistani fans ripped into their team on Twitter

After a crushing defeat by India at the World Cup, Pakistani fans were scathing in their assessment of their team's performance.

Pakistan-tweets
Pakistani fans were scathing in their criticism (Graphic: Gargi Singh)

Pakistan was crushed by India in a crucial game Sunday at the World Cup, losing by 89 runs after a rain-shortened match. While there was plenty for India to cheer about (Rohit Sharma’s century, Vijay Shankar and Hardik Pandya putting up commendable performances, Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling), there was little for Pakistani fans to cheer for apart from Mohammad Amir’s bowling perhaps.

And as Indians flooded social media with messages congratulating the team and celebrating the victory, Pakistan fans were able to find some humour in defeat as well.

Of course, there were jokes about Sarfaraz Ahmed’s yawn, and one Indian cricket fan put together a list of tweets from Pakistan that were absolutely scathing:

