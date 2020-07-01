UP forest staff risks life to save trapped swamp deer, praised on social media

The animal was brought out safely and released back in the wild later. (Source: @rameshpandeyifs/ Twitter) The animal was brought out safely and released back in the wild later. (Source: @rameshpandeyifs/ Twitter)

A forest official is being praised on social media after a video emerged of him risking his life to rescue a deer from a river in Uttar Pradesh.

Forest Officer Ramesh Pandey shared the video that showed a man being lowered by a rope to help a swamp deer that was trapped. The man was identified as Mohan Yadav, a forest officer with the Haiderpur Wetland in Muzaffarnagar.

Yadav was seen struggling to move closer to the big animal that usually migrates from the wetlands to Haridwar. Pulling the animal by its tail, he managed to extricate it.

This is how invisible green heroes work silently in field. A swamp deer stuck up in Ganga barrage got rescued and released safely by Shri Mohan Yadav, Forester of Haiderpur wetland taking huge risk. @skumarias02 @WWFINDIA

VC: Ashish Loya/Gaurav#GreenGuards #RealHeroes pic.twitter.com/n8pU3os8UT — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) June 30, 2020

The animal was later released in the wild.

IFS officers and people on social media praised the efforts of the forest officer for risking his life to help the animal.

He risks his life to save the swamp deer. Such green warriors are working day and night across the country to protect our forests and wildlife. They work for the voiceless. Let us voice to appreciate and recognise their efforts. Via @rameshpandeyifs Sir pic.twitter.com/B4lpyLluoM — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 30, 2020

Salute to such men.. Hope they got the deer to safety… — aamodwagh (@aamodwagh) July 1, 2020

Very nice Sir. Hope he gets due recognition. That small gesture will act as a morale booster for the frontline guys. — Mohan Alembath (@tahrman) June 30, 2020

Salute to all green savers for saving a life. 👌👏🏾💐🙏🙇 — Kannan Narayanan (@Narayka1) June 30, 2020

These are the unsung men and women who keep the wildlife safe. They have the compassion to offer help when it’s needed most. It gives them a spontaneous sense of accomplishment. — Sri (@srikavineehari) June 30, 2020

Dangerous n risky. Very noble act. — Damn China. Now. (@charlogdude) June 30, 2020

Hats off to the the courage of this gentleman! Insaniyat abhi Zinda hai ! 👏👏🙏 — raghuveer (@raghudharamveer) June 30, 2020

Commendable. This requires immense courage, passion for wildlife and devotion towards duty. Congratulations to the team. — Ankit Kumar, IFS (@AnkitKumar_IFS) June 30, 2020

Isn’t it unfortunate that Forest department has failed 2 provide basic rescue kits 2 its staff le life jackets,harness,carabiner rope n hook,risking life 2 save animal is heroic bt not providing proper equipment is failure of officials n shameful,r v in Stone Age or will progress — mahendra yadav (@MhndrYadav) July 1, 2020

This is undoubtedly remarkable n courageous work but why can’t the department provide a emergency rescue kit like Full body safety Harness with ropes etc. Why we are inviting trouble… — Usheer Mohan (@mohan_usheer) June 30, 2020

