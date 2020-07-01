scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
UP forest staff risks life to save trapped swamp deer, praised on social media

A video that showed a forest official being lowered by a rope to help a swamp deer that was trapped.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 1, 2020 5:36:32 pm
The animal was brought out safely and released back in the wild later.

A forest official is being praised on social media after a video emerged of him risking his life to rescue a deer from a river in Uttar Pradesh.

Forest Officer Ramesh Pandey shared the video that showed a man being lowered by a rope to help a swamp deer that was trapped. The man was identified as Mohan Yadav, a forest officer with the Haiderpur Wetland in Muzaffarnagar.

Yadav was seen struggling to move closer to the big animal that usually migrates from the wetlands to Haridwar. Pulling the animal by its tail, he managed to extricate it.

The animal was later released in the wild.

IFS officers and people on social media praised the efforts of the forest officer for risking his life to help the animal.

