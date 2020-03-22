Follow Us:
Sunday, March 22, 2020
COVID19

People respond to Smriti Irani’s #TwitterAntakshari amid ‘Janta Curfew’

From celebrities to little children many joined the #TwitterAntakshari challenge on the micro-blogging sites sharing links of their favourite songs, to some serenading at home flaunting their musical talent.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 22, 2020 5:06:47 pm
janta curfew, smriti irani, twitter antakshari, janta curfew antakshari, smriti irani antakshari twitter, viral news, janta curfew india, indian express, While some posted links and lyrics of their favourite songs, others performed for all online.

With India under ‘Janta Curfew’ after responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to control the spread of coronavirus, people on Sunday are playing antakshari on Twitter.

While most wondered what they could do on a Sunday stuck at home, a Twitter user suggested the song-game  and soon Union Minister Smriti Irani took up the challenge asking all to join in.

Soon, people replied to her post with various songs and lyrics and #TwitterAntakshari dominated trends on the platform.

From celebrities to kids, all pitched in to flaunt their musical talent online and, in some cases, it led to some hilarious conversation as well. While Irani also highlighted that it’s not going to be an easy challenge with strict rules in play, she also pulled legs of some for not so apt songs.

Here are some of the interesting tweets from the hashtag challenge that got people talking online.

As Covid-19 cases in India are on the rise, PM Modi suggested a curfew for 14 hours from 7am to 9pm. He also urged people to step outside on their balconies at 5pm to thank all working to fight the infectious diseases on the frontlines like medical professionals.

