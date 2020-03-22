People respond to Smriti Irani’s #TwitterAntakshari amid ‘Janta Curfew’

While some posted links and lyrics of their favourite songs, others performed for all online. While some posted links and lyrics of their favourite songs, others performed for all online.

With India under ‘Janta Curfew’ after responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to control the spread of coronavirus, people on Sunday are playing antakshari on Twitter.

While most wondered what they could do on a Sunday stuck at home, a Twitter user suggested the song-game and soon Union Minister Smriti Irani took up the challenge asking all to join in.

Namaste @indiantweeter ji tech check 1,2,3 for #TwitterAntakshari 🙏join in one and join in all .. at 11 am we set the ball rolling 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Soon, people replied to her post with various songs and lyrics and #TwitterAntakshari dominated trends on the platform.

From celebrities to kids, all pitched in to flaunt their musical talent online and, in some cases, it led to some hilarious conversation as well. While Irani also highlighted that it’s not going to be an easy challenge with strict rules in play, she also pulled legs of some for not so apt songs.

We are a 130 crore family so tag karna mushkil hai ki next kaun gaana uthayega isiliye sing / tweet a song coz ye apni marzi wala #TwitterAntakshari hai .. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Here are some of the interesting tweets from the hashtag challenge that got people talking online.

Lag jaa gale is the wrong song during #corona 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 22, 2020

Joining @smritiirani ‘s #twitterAntakshri with one of my favourite songs! Musafir Hoon Yaaron Na Ghar Hai Na Thikaana, Mujhe Chalte Jaana Hai… Bas Chalte Jaana 😄 keep the chain going guys! https://t.co/1j4BXGgDAr — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) March 22, 2020

This is our current situation pic.twitter.com/hWZqrIuqWm — PRATEEK BAHUGUNA (@bahuguna3287) March 22, 2020

Ek Peedhi Aati Hai, Ek Peedhi Jaati Hai

Banti Kahani Nayi ! Kyonki Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ! Haa Saans Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi#TwitterAntakshri — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) March 22, 2020

Was the threat already looming and we just couldn’t visualise it😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8gsalw5dbU — Mehraj Butt (@buttmehraj28) March 22, 2020

Me playing #TwitterAntakshari with my little one

what y’all doin during #JantaCurfew ? pic.twitter.com/9xgfCHszsP — Quarantined Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 22, 2020

#twitterantakshri COROna virus rap song sung by little Shriyansh my cousin’s Son in Kolaveri STYLE playing His Guitar 🎸 pic.twitter.com/G9ptlU68NM — Nisha rai (@nisharai_ggc) March 22, 2020

#TwitterAntakshari

I can’t sing well😅 so i play a very beautiful song on guitar.😄 pic.twitter.com/vC0BThf0uL — Abhijit Kashyap 🎸 (@ItsAbhijit98) March 22, 2020

As Covid-19 cases in India are on the rise, PM Modi suggested a curfew for 14 hours from 7am to 9pm. He also urged people to step outside on their balconies at 5pm to thank all working to fight the infectious diseases on the frontlines like medical professionals.

