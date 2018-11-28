Assam Police is winning hearts online with their Bohemian Rhapsody reference to curtail fake news

In an ode to iconic singer Freddie Mercury, the Assam Police have used lyrics of his most famous composition, the iconic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to pass on an important message — and left Twitterati impressed.

Considered to be one of the greatest songs of all time, the 1975 song was the first single released from Queen’s fourth studio album, ‘A Night at the Opera’ and has forever etched a special mark in the hearts of music lovers all across the globe. The social media team of the Assam Police tweaked the song’s lyrics to make a point about forwarded messages and fake news.

Changing the iconic lines of the six-minute long musical anthem, they wrote, “Open your eyes/ Look up to the skies and see/ Real life is not a fantasy.” Using people to “fact check” before they forward, they played upon Mercury’s words, “There’s no escape from reality.”

With #DontFakeIt, the social media managers of the cops twisted the song’s line ‘Mamma, I don’t wanna die’ to “Mama, I don’t wanna lie” in their social media post along with a poster of the film, starring Rami Malek in lead role.

There’s no escape from reality. Mama, I don’t wanna lie. #DontFakeIt pic.twitter.com/nNxAQc9rDN — Assam Police (@assampolice) November 28, 2018

Queen fans were thrilled to see the post and loved it. Here’s how they reacted to it.

