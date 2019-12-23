Follow Us:
Anurag Kashyap’s Twitter followers drop drastically, leaves many baffled online

The 47-year-old director came back to Twitter after the attack on Jamia students and ever since then he has been critical of the government after the passage of the amended Citizenship Act.

Updated: December 23, 2019 1:22:58 pm
anurag kashyap, anurag kashyap twitter follower, twitter follower drop, viral news, caa protest, indian express Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap returned to Twitter after a four-month hiatus. (Source: Instagram/anuragkashyap).

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap came out of his self-imposed hiatus on Twitter following the police crackdown on Jamia students. Against the backdrop of the controversial citizenship law, Kashyap expressed solidarity with the protesting students and publicly criticise the legislation. And amid all these, the director-producer on Saturday said that his followers have drastically dropped to 76.3K from over 5 lakh.

Tagging Twitter India on the platform, the director wrote while sharing a screenshot of his follower count, “And @TwitterIndia has drastically reduced my followers ..”

Soon after he tweeted, many users on the platform who previously followed Kashyap shared a screenshot from their account and asked Twitter “how did this get unfollowed?” Many replied to his post, saying they can confirm that they had never unfollowed him yet his profile does not appear on their “following list suddenly”.

Many tagged the official handle of the social media platform asking why and how it happened. Others slammed Twitter for it and wondered if the platform was “silencing those protesting against NRC and CAA”.

Ever since his return to Twitter, the director has been very critical of the BJP, various ministers and the police calling out them on social media for their actions against the CAA and NRC protesters and arrests.

In his comeback tweet, The Gangs of Wasspur director condemning the ongoing tension wrote, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer. This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet ..”

The 47-year-old director quit the platform in August, citing threats to parents and daughter. In a farewell tweet, he wrote, “Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Goodbye.”

