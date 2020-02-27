The little performers set the stage rocking with their moves and stances; Annual Day at the Manthan School, Noida

Tasveer- Annual Day at the Manthan School, Noida Tasveer- Annual Day at the Manthan School, Noida

The annual day of The Manthan School, Noida “Tasveer – 2019” held recently proved to be an extension of their aims and ideologies of cultural amalgamation throughout the world and environmental conservation. From the very beginning the children here are taught lessons of “Vasudev Kutumbhkam” which reinforces that the entire world is a home to children of one god from various civilizations. Protecting this home called Earth also holds equal importance; hence the topic of their annual days was carefully picked and made to bring along these messages strongly yet beautifully.

The saga of the world music and mission to save the Mother Nature was attended by all the dignitaries of the management, the Director Ms. Divya Jain, COO Ms. Puja Khurana, Principal Ms. Poonam Kumar Mendiratta and the Center Head Ms. Nishima Arya Hans. The event was graced by the renowned Bharatnatyam dancer Ms. Ragini Chandershekar who was awestruck after witnessing the mesmerizing performances and the confident performers. The show was thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated by the parent fraternity as well. Whilst on one hand the tiny tots of the Pre- Primary put up a carnival on the theme “Tomorrow land” depicting the varied flavours of harmony such as grooving goan music, foot tapping disco beats, spirited afro thumps, breathtaking gothic rhythms and uplifting peppy numbers which elevated the aura of the day, on the other the munchkins of K.G. to Grade 2 portrayed a musical play “Planet Of Sparkles” laced with dance performances with a concept of astronauts discovering a new planet that cares about its environment, flora and fauna. The ease with which the issues of pollution, deforestation, use of polythene were raised was worth admiring.

The little performers set the stage rocking with their moves and stances, the vibrant dresses also glimmered miraculously in the night lights and wooed the spectators, compelling everyone to clap their hands ceaselessly. It was not only a day’s celebration but a long process of practice sessions where the children and the facilitating staff worked together day in and day out to put together a great show. The toil and hard-work paid off and proved to be an enriching experience for the children where they gained confidence of performing in public and overcame stage fright via the exposure.

The children not only performed effortlessly but portrayed conviction as the learning and intended moral values got engraved in their hearts and minds forever. The little ones developed peer interaction and communication tactics amidst the rehearsals where they collaborated, cooperated and communicated with each other. The tongue tied started speaking and the extroverts got disciplined. Many such important life skills like overcoming anxiety, quick thinking and improving spontaneity and many more are learnt through these yearly activities. Such affairs bring along benefits manifold. The credit for such a marvelous and well executed event is mutually shared by the entire working team. All the members right from the performers to trainers underwent a hectic schedule to emerge victorious with a show of this caliber which will be remembered by spectators for years to come. It is truly much more fun to see the younger ones dance as their innocent smiles add an unmatched charm to the performances.