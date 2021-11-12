Venkatesh’s Drushyam 2 gets OTT release date, watch teaser

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Drushyam 2 will premiere on its platform on November 25. The film is a sequel to 2014 film Drushyam.

According to the makers, Drushyam 2 is set six years after the events of Drushyam. The movie delves deep into the life of Rambabu, who is a changed man now. However, a criminal investigation threatens the wellbeing of his family. As tables turn, it’s upon Rambabu to give it his all and protect his loved ones yet again in this gripping tale of deceit, lies and mystery.

Besides Venkatesh Daggubati, the film will also star Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj and Poorna.

Drushyam 2 is helmed by Jeethu Joseph. It is produced by D. Suresh Babu, Rajkumar Sethupathy, Antony Perumbavoor, Rajkumar Theatres and Max Movies.