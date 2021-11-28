Kapil Sharma’s mother says ‘bahu’ Ginni Chatrath doesn’t let her stay at home, leaves Abhishek Bachchan in splits

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh had a gala time on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the latest episode, host Kapil Sharma introduced his mother to the guests. He also said that she refuses to stay at home with his wife, Ginni Chatrath. However, in her defense, Kapil’s mother clarified that it is Ginni who doesn’t let her stay at home.

“Bahu mereko baithne nahi deti, mai kya karu (My daughter-in-law doesn’t let me sit at home. What do I do)?” she said, leaving the audience in splits. “Wo kehti jaldi jaao show pe. Wo jaldi suit nikaal deti hai, pehle hi. Aise hi kardi aa (She tells me to go for the show, and even picks out my outfits. That’s what she does),” she told the guests, leaving them in splits.

Kapil also recalled that when he had gone to shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, he was accompanied by his mother, who even interacted with host Amitabh Bachchan. He had asked Kapil’s mother what she had eaten before giving birth to the comedian. In response, she said, “Daal phulka.”

Kapil has often spoken about his mother and how she has been a pillar of strength for him in his darkest moments. Speaking during Fever FM’s Bounce Back Bharat Fest, Kapil recalled how neither his mother nor him had any idea about depression.

“My mother knew nothing about mental illnesses and depression, she is a woman from a small village. Not just her, even I did not have much of an idea about it,” Kapil said, thanking the media for educating him about his mental health, “Paper walon ka bhala ho jinhone likha ‘Kapil Sharma hue depression ka shikaar’. Mujhe pata chala, accha, ye hai mujhe (Bless those journalists who wrote ‘Kapil Sharma is suffering from depression’. That’s when I realised what had happened to me’).”

Kapil Sharma restarted the shoot of The Kapil Sharma Show earlier this year after taking a paternity break. He welcomed his second child, a son, earlier this year. The couple named their son Trishaan.

Kapil and Ginni also have a baby girl named Anayra. They tied the knot in 2018.