Zoom Sessions launched with productivity and team collaboration features aimed at marketers

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom is one of the few apps that have completely redefined how we work. Last year, the company introduced Zoom Events, which combined functionalities like Zoom Webinars, Zoom Meetings and team chat into one solution and is aimed at event organisers conducting live events.

Now, the video calling platform has launched Zoom Sessions, a new event management solution that helps marketers scale and offers expanded features for single-session events. Designed to help marketers with Zoom Webinars and Zoom Meetings, Zoom Sessions lets users track and measure the success of their events using analytics and ticketing features, generate new leads with automation tools, engage attendees and build brand awareness amongst other things.

Zoom Sessions includes numerous features and has tiered pricing options so marketers don’t have to spend on features they don’t need. Some new production tools include backstage, simulive, practice sessions and resources, while those looking to increase audience engagement can make use of live polling and results, Q&A, session surveys and chat.

The solution also comes with team collaboration features like the ability to add up to five hosts and three co-editors and share hosting duties from a single license. Users can also create customisable registration pages and emails and match virtual backgrounds, backsplash images and name tags.

Talking of analytics, workflow and set-up tools, Zoom Sessions gives users a detailed dashboard for tracking and measurement, access to Zoom events, event hubs which let you organise events and past event recordings, set up customisable registration and pre and post-event email reminders.