scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Zoom Sessions launched with productivity and team collaboration features aimed at marketers

Zoom Sessions is a new event management solution that helps you scale and offers expanded features for single-session events.

Zoom SessionsZoom Sessions has tiered pricing options so users don't have to spend on features they don't need. (Image Source: Zoom)

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, Zoom is one of the few apps that have completely redefined how we work. Last year, the company introduced Zoom Events, which combined functionalities like Zoom Webinars,  Zoom Meetings and team chat into one solution and is aimed at event organisers conducting live events.

Now, the video calling platform has launched Zoom Sessions, a new event management solution that helps marketers scale and offers expanded features for single-session events. Designed to help marketers with Zoom Webinars and Zoom Meetings, Zoom Sessions lets users track and measure the success of their events using analytics and ticketing features, generate new leads with automation tools, engage attendees and build brand awareness amongst other things.

Also Read |‘Affordability plans’ driving sales of Galaxy smartphones in India: Samsung

Zoom Sessions includes numerous features and has tiered pricing options so marketers don’t have to spend on features they don’t need. Some new production tools include backstage, simulive, practice sessions and resources, while those looking to increase audience engagement can make use of live polling and results, Q&A, session surveys and chat.

The solution also comes with team collaboration features like the ability to add up to five hosts and three co-editors and share hosting duties from a single license. Users can also create customisable registration pages and emails and match virtual backgrounds, backsplash images and name tags.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Germany’s reluctance on tanks stems from its history and its politics
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
Upendra Singh Kushwaha and Nitish Kumar: A long love-hate relationship
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
For tech companies, years of easy money yield to hard times
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...

Talking of analytics, workflow and set-up tools, Zoom Sessions gives users a detailed dashboard for tracking and measurement, access to Zoom events, event hubs which let you organise events and past event recordings, set up customisable registration and pre and post-event email reminders.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 19:43 IST
Next Story

‘Red hot favourites to win the men’s World Cup’: Michael Vaughan commends India’s ‘aggressive’ batting approach vs NZ

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close