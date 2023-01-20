scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 20, 2023
This compact 270W GaN brick will charge all your devices, from laptops to earbuds

The company behind the Zeus is a Sydney-based consumer electronics brand called Chargeasap, which says that the charger caters to the “working on the go” culture.

chargeasap zeus 270w gan compact chargerThe Zeus is quite compact, measuring just 90x42x50mm (Image source: Chargeasap)
Zeus, a 270W GaN charger the size of a chewing gum box, is capable of quick charging your entire stock of gadgets – a laptop, a tablet, a smartphone, and a wearable – simultaneously. While the product was launched via Kickstarter, the campaign has since moved to Indiegogo, where it has managed to raise over Rs 60 lakhs as of writing. The company behind it – Chargeasap – is a Sydney-based consumer electronics brand, which says that the charger caters to the “working on the go” culture.

With the non-stop rise in the number of gadgets that people carry on a daily basis, power requirements have increased, and so has the need for chargers. Travelling with more than one charging brick can fix a lot of the battery woes but that can quickly turn inconvenient if the number of sockets is limited or if you’re pressed for space.

chargeasap zeus 270w gan compact charger display An OLED display atop shows real-time charging info (Image source: Chargeasap)

The Zeus aims to solve that problem with the four USB ports it packs in its compact body, which the company claims is the “world’s smallest” among its kind. Weight is also “lighter than industry leaders” at only 320g.

Those ports comprise a 140W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS port, two 100W USB-C Power Delivery 3.0 PPS ports, and a 22.5W USB-A port. These, the company claims, can power 3 laptops simultaneously. Other features include 2-way foldable US prongs that can be adjusted at a 90° or 180° angle, making the charger more flexible, and a 0.96” OLED display for real-time charging volts and amps info.

Also Read |All set for the next big holiday? Here are the gadgets, apps to make travel less complicated

For those of you wondering what “GaN” is all about…it is a charging technology that uses gallium nitride instead of the more common silicon in its construction. This makes it more compact, more energy-efficient, and faster than a traditional charger. GaN ICs are over 10 times smaller than traditional ICs.

chargeasap zeus 270w gan compact charger top The Zeus offers 3x USB-C ports and 1x USB-A port (Image source: Chargeasap)

Still, despite the tech’s capabilities, keeping heat under check in such a small package can be tricky. Chargeasap has fitted the Zeus with “high-density thin heat sinks to aid in heat dissipation and an industry-first graphene ribbon sheet that is strategically wrapped around the major charger components to further aid in cooling.”

You can purchase the Chargeasap Zeus 270W GaN USB-C Charger via Indiegogo for Rs 10,479 as part of the “early bird” offer. The shipping is worldwide, although you can only expect deliveries from May 2023 onwards.

