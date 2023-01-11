Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 series goes on sale: Which is the right pick for you?

The Redmi Note 12 series will go on sale today and there are two key factors to keep in mind. One is that all three Redmi Note 12 phones are 5G-ready and the second is that series now costs more compared to previous years. The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are all available on sale today, and come with several new features. Here’s a closer look at the series, and which is the right pick.

Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+: Full list of prices

Redmi Note 12 starts at Rs 17,999 for 4GB+128 GB and Rs 19,999 for 6GB+128GB. This phone is being sold on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred partners. Last year’s Redmi Note 11 started at Rs 13,499 so this is a steep price hike. Xiaomi has some exchange offers and bank card offers as well. Those with an ICICI credit card can get an additional Rs 1500 instant discount and purchase this device at Rs 16,499, and Rs 18,499, respectively. Those with existing Xiaomi/ Mi and Redmi smartphone users can grab the device at Rs 15,499 and Rs 17,499 by availing an additional Rs 1000 off on the exchange price.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro comes in three variants. The base version starts at Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, while the price is Rs 26,999 for the 8GB+128GB option and Rs 27,999 for the 8GB+256GB version. In comparison, last year’s Redmi Note 11 Pro cost Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM option, while the 8GB RAM+128GB version cost Rs 19,999.

The ICICI credit card offer is valid here as well, though users an instant discount of Rs 3000 on the Pro versions. This brings the price down to Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999, and Rs 24,999 respectively for the three variants. The device is being sold on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred partners. There’s also an extra Rs 1000 off on exchanging an older Redmi or Xiaomi/Mi device, which can bring the price down to Rs 20,999, Rs 22,999, and Rs 23,999 respectively.

The most expensive is the Redmi Note 12 Pro+, which now costs Rs 29,999 for 8GB+256GB and Rs 32,999 for 12GB+256GB. Yes, Xiaomi has bumped up the base storage to 256GB compared to the 128GB on last year’s variant. But the price has also increased sharply. Last year, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ started at Rs 20,999 and the most expensive variant cost Rs 24,999. This year, the price is crossing the Rs 30,000 mark, which we’ve never seen on a Redmi Note so far.

Once again, ICICI credit card users get an additional Rs 3000 discount. This will bring the price down to Rs 26,999 and Rs 29,999. The phone is being sold on Mi.com, Flipkart.com, Mi Home and Mi Studio, and Mi Preferred partners. There’s another Rs 1000 off on exchange for existing Xiaomi/ Mi and Redmi smartphone users bringing the effective price down to Rs 25,999 and Rs 28,999 respectively.

So which is the right Redmi Note 12 to get?

The Redmi Note 12 series is definitely more expensive. If you are looking to get a Note under Rs 15,000, then your best bet is the Redmi Note 12, which runs the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, offers decent performance and has a 48MP triple camera. It also comes with a 120Hz refresh rate on the display. You can get the Redmi Note 12 for under Rs 15,000 if you are exchanging an older phone–especially a Redmi or Mi phone since that typically will bring down the price. Of course, the exchange value will depend on the condition of the phone that you are handing in to buy the new one.

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is the most expensive phone and comes with the biggest specifications on board as well, such as a 200 MP camera, 120W fast charging and the Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset. As we noted in our review, this phone has an excellent camera. But again, the price means not everyone can afford it or would consider it. Also remember this same chipset is powering the Redmi Note 12 Pro, though that phone has a 50MP main camera and a 67W fast charger.

The Pro+ variant is strictly for fans who want all the top specifications, and don’t mind paying the extra. Again with exchange offers you can bring the price down. However, if you are upgrading from a Redmi Note 7 Pro or even 8 Pro and don’t mind paying Rs 20,000 or more, we feel the Redmi Note 12 Pro should suffice for most users.