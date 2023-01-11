Xiaomi resolves patent disputes with IP Bridge, Orange, Siemens

Xiaomi today announced that it has ended long-standing patent disputes with IP Bridge, Orange, and Siemens. The company said that it resolved the disputes through an “innovative patent licensing transaction” that will allow it to license multiple technologies from the three companies.

“This unique transaction structure lets Xiaomi customers enjoy benefits of inventions from 3 companies, efficiently.” Siemens is a leading technology company focusing on technology with purpose. “For us, protection of innovation by patents is of high importance. We highly welcome this agreement, as it constitutes a mutually very satisfactory solution over litigations and appreciates the solution-oriented approach of all parties involved in the deal,” said Rudolf Freytag, Head of Licensing and Technology Acceleration at Xiaomi, in a press statement.

Xiaomi has earlier landed it in hot water with Indian authorities over reasons related to patent licensing. In April last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized Rs 5,551.27 crores belonging to the Chinese mobile manufacturer after the company allegedly violated foreign exchange regulations.

ED claimed that Xiaomi remitted large amounts of money abroad to entities related to the company, claiming that the amounts were royalties that it had to pay for services, without actually using any such services.

At the time, Xiaomi countered this by saying that 84 per cent of the seized amount was due to be paid as royalties to Qualcomm. According to the company, Xiaomi India is an affiliate and one of the Xiaomi Group companies has entered into a legal agreement with the Qualcomm Group to license intellectual property for manufacturing smartphones.