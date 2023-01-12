Xiaomi’s MWC 2023 media invite out, likely to announce Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi has started issuing media invite for their upcoming launch event happening at MWC 2023 in February. While the invite highlights “experience new Xiaomi technology” at MWC Barcelona 2023, indirectly hinting towards the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series of smartphones, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The company recently launched three flagship smartphones — the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, and the Xiaomi 13 Ultra in China. According to the latest speculation, Xiaomi will announce the 13 and the 13 Pro for the international markets at MWC 2023, happening from February 27th to March 2nd. As per the report, the company might not share any updates regarding the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and these devices also feature technologies like 120Hz AMOLED display, premium glass sandwich design, Android 13 OS with custom MIUI 14 skin on top, and more. Besides these devices, Xiaomi is also expected to showcase the Xiaomi MIX Fold 2, the latest folding flagship from the company.

Xiaomi MWC 2023 media invite (Source: Weibo) Xiaomi MWC 2023 media invite (Source: Weibo)

Xiaomi to showcase Leica camera tech at MWC 2023

At MWC, Xiaomi is expected to announce its partnership with Leica for the global markets. Leica previously partnered with Huawei and this latest collaboration comes after the US banning Huawei from doing business with US brands, which also made Huawei limit the availability of its smartphones to select markets.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the first smartphone to highlight the partnership between both brands. Again, the device was limited to China. With the Xiaomi 13 series, the company will take this partnership to a global level, and we can also expect the launch of the same in India in the next few weeks, possibly by the end of February or by early March 2023.