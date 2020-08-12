Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra with premium features

Xiaomi launches Mi 10 Ultra (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi brings a new addition to the Mi 10 series. On Tuesday, the China team unveiled the Mi 10 Ultra to mark the company’s 10th anniversary in the smartphone business. The Mi 10 Ultra is as premium as it can get with 120W charging capability, 120Hz screen refresh rate, and much more. For now, there are no reports on when or whether the company will bring the Mi 10 Ultra in India. Consumers, however, have shown interest in getting their hands on the flagship smartphone.

The Mi 10 series now include four devices including Mi 10 Ultra, Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 Lite. Out of the four, only the Mi 10 is available in the country. Let’s take a look at everything the latest Mi 10 Ultra brings to the consumers.

Mi 10 Ultra price, availability

The Mi 10 Ultra is launched at a starting price of CNY 5,299 that roughly translates to Rs. 57,000. This is for the base model of the device that comes packed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Three other variants of the Mi 10 Ultra are unveiled including 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage at CNY 5,599, 12GB RAM/ 256GB storage and 16GB RAM/ 512GB storage at CNY 5,999 and CNY 6,999, respectively.

Read review | Xiaomi Mi 10

The smartphone comes in three options Obsidian Black, Mercury Silver, and a Transparent Edition. In China, the Mi 10 Ultra will be available for purchase starting August 16. As noted, there are no words on international availability.

What Mi 10 Ultra packs

Mi 10 Ultra comes with several premium features onboard. The smartphone includes a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Similar to the Mi 10, this one is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 16GB LPDDR 5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with features like VC liquid cooling, multi-layer graphite, thermal sensor array, and Graphene for effective temperature management.

It runs MIUI 12, based on Android 10. It includes a 4500mAh battery paired with 120W charging support. The company claims that the phone can charge fully in just 23 minutes. There’s also support for 50W wireless fast charging that is claimed to charge the phone fully in just 40 minutes. Xiaomi also launched a 55W wireless charging stand that supports EPP specifications. The charger is launched at a retail price of CNY 199. The Mi 10 Ultra also supports reverse wireless charging at up to 10W.

The phone includes a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, 20MP ultra-wide sensor, 12MP portrait sensor and a telephoto lens with 120X ultra-zoom support. The phone also includes a laser auto-focus and a flicker sensor. The phone is also capable of recording 8K videos from the primary and telephoto sensor. For selfies, there’s a 20MP sensor on the front. The phone supports in-display fingerprint sensor.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.