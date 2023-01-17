scorecardresearch
Xiaomi kicks off Republic Day Sale on phones, tablets, and more

Consumers will be able to purchase recently released smartphones like the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G at discounts of up to INR 3,000 -- and a lot more.

xiaomi republic day saleConsumers can avail of discounts across Xiaomi smartphones, smart TVs, smart home, and IoT products. (Image source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi India has kicked off its Republic Day Sale, offering special deals and discounts across its smartphones, smart TVs, smart home, and IoT portfolio. The 5-day sale will last through January 20 and is seeing significant discounts on products like the Xiaomi 12 Pro. Read on to know more.

Much of the razzle-dazzle will be happening on the Mi Store App, where consumers will be able to avail of certain offers for just an hour at the daily 12 PM parade. There will also be a Flash Deal in place at 3 PM daily, allowing app users to get discounts on all products. In addition to that, Play & Win will give users a chance to win free products, including the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Smart TV 32.

Consumers can also purchase recently released smartphones like the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G at discounts of up to INR 3,000. The Xiaomi Pad 5 and Redmi Pad tablets will have starting discounts of INR 13,500 and INR 8,500 respectively. Xiaomi and Redmi’s best-selling smart TVs will also be on sale with discounts of up to INR 5,150. Additionally, the company is offering discounted prices on laptops and other products.

One of the best deals you can avail of is with the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro, which you can pick up for Rs 44,999 after applying offers. The other end of the budget spectrum has the Redmi 10, which will be sold for Rs 8,999, down from the usual price of Rs 10,999.

Check out the full list below.

Xiaomi and Redmi Smartphones
1 Redmi 10 (4GB+64GB) 10,999 2,900 8,099
2 Redmi K50i (6GB+128GB) 25,999 5,000 20,999
3 Xiaomi 12 Pro (8GB+256GB) 62,999 18,000 44,999
Xiaomi and Redmi Smart Televisions
1 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 inches 13,999 4,100 9,899
2 Xiaomi Smart TV X43 28,999 4,000 24,999
3 Redmi Smart TV 32 HD Ready 13,999 5,000 8,999
Xiaomi and Redmi Tablets
1 Xiaomi Pad 5 (6GB + 128 GB) 26,999 2,500 24,499
2 Redmi Pad (3GB + 64 GB) 21,999 8,500 13,499
Xiaomi and Redmi Ecosystem portfolio
1 Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer (3.5L) 8,999 2,700 6,299
2 Xiaomi Smart Band Pro 3,999 2,500 1,499
3 Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G 76,999 4,000 72,999

 

