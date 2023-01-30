scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Xiaomi Global VP Manu Jain quits company

The development comes amidst the ongoing legal tussle between Enforcement Directorate and Xiaomi over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation by the company.

Xiaomi | Xiaomi Global VP | Manu Kumar JainJain had spearheaded the launch of Xiaomi in India in 2014. (Image Source: Manu Kumar Jain/Facebook)
Chinese smart device maker Xiaomi’s global vice president and former head of its Indian arm Manu Kumar Jain announced his resignation on Monday after about nine years stint at the company.

The development comes amidst the ongoing legal tussle between Enforcement Directorate and Xiaomi over alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation by the company.

“Change is the only constant in life! Last 9 years, I’m lucky to have received so much love that it makes this goodbye so difficult. Thank you all.

“The end of a journey also marks the beginning of a new one, full of exciting opportunities. Hello to a new adventure!” Jain said in a tweet.

Jain had spearheaded the launch of Xiaomi in India in 2014.

“After nine years, I am moving on from the Xiaomi Group. I feel confident that now is the right time, as we have strong leadership teams across the world. I wish the Xiaomi teams globally all the best and hope they achieve even greater success,” Jain said.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 18:35 IST
