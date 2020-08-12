Xbox Series X launch date confirmed for November 2020

Microsoft's Xbox Series X is set to launch in November 2020. (Image credit: Xbox)

The Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation game console, is set to officially launch in November. The high-profile console will go on sale during the 2020 Holiday season, although there is still no information on pricing. The Xbox Series X will compete with Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is also on track to launch during the 2020 holiday season.

The Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said the Xbox Series X will be able to run “thousands of games spanning four generations”—including 100 titles “optimized for Xbox Series X”. Microsoft says more than 50 new games are planned for the Xbox Series X this year, including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dirt 5, Gears Tactics, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Watch Dogs: Legion, among others. However, the console’s big launch title 343 Industries’ Halo Infinite, will be delayed till 2021. Microsoft was originally targeting to release Halo Infinite in late 2020.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s most ambitious game console to date. The console looks like a tall, rectangular box, though it can be laid down flat. The Xbox Series X is also getting a refreshed game controller.

The next-generation console includes a custom processor, a new SSD for storage, and upgraded performance over the existing Xbox One X. It also supports 120fps gaming and raytracing for realistic environments. The Xbox Series X will support backwards compatibility across all previous generation consoles.

The launch of Xbox Series X and PS5 comes at an interesting time. With more people spending time indoors during the pandemic, there has been an increase in sales of games and consoles. However, there has been increased pressure on both Sony and Microsoft to price their next consoles on the lower side. So far, most rumours put both PS5 and Xbox Series X retail price over $500.

PlayStation 5 FAQ: All your questions about the next-gen console, answered

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X will be joined by cheaper versions of consoles later this year. Microsoft will reportedly launch the Xbox Series S — a lower-tier version of the Xbox Series X – later this month. Meanwhile, Sony has already announced the PS5 Digital Edition, which is basically a disk-less console.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.