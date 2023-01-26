WWE 2K23 to release on March 17: Available for Xbox, Playstation, and PC

World wrestling entertainment is all set to release its 2023 edition video game — WWE 2K23. Like the previous iterations, the 2023 edition of the WWE video game will be available for all the major gaming consoles from Microsoft and Sony. Not just that, the game will also be available for PC users starting March 17, 2023.

WWE 2K23 is currently up for pre-order and users can choose between the standard edition, deluxe edition, and icon edition. The theme of 2023 WWE is John Cena and the same can be seen in the video game feature image. The standard edition of the WWE 2K23 costs Rs 3,399 and is currently available for pre-order on Steam.

Looking at the trailer, the WWE 2K23 seems to have improved a lot on the graphics quality. As per the official trailer, the game seems to offer better textures, physics, and dynamic animations.

Gaming consoles that support WWE 2K23

All variants of Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are compatible with WWE 2K23. Similarly, the previous generation Xbox (Xbox One S, One X) and the latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are also compatible with the WWE 2K23 video game. Hence, the videogame can be played on both current-generation and previous-generation gaming consoles.

The WWE 2K23 can be played on a PC with a 64-bit CPU. 2K, which is the official publisher of WWE 2K23, is yet to announce the complete minimum and recommended system requirements for this title. Considering the most modern games, one might need a PC with at least 8GB RAM, 2GB graphics card, and a quad-core CPU with decent clock speed to run WWE 2K23.