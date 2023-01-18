Wikipedia gets a facelift after 10 years: A look at new interface and features

Wikipedia, the world’s favourite free encyclopaedia, has got a facelift. Wikimedia, the foundation which operates Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects, on Wednesday launched the first major update to its desktop interface in 10 years. The revamped desktop interface comes at time when English Wikipedia is celebrating the completion of its 22nd year (January 15).

The new updated interface emphasises on usability and ease of sharing knowledge. The latest update has been rolled out on English Wikipedia and according to the platform it is operational on 94 per cent of the 318 language versions of the portal for all desktop users.

Wikimedia said that the new desktop interface has been designed to meet the demands of the next generation of internet users. Making it easy and accessible for all, regardless of their familiarity with the internet, has been a prime focus of the platform. The new update has been made in consultation with Wikipedia’s readers and volunteer editors. The company said that the development was a part of a series of improvements that it was working on to offer greater reading and editing experiences on both mobile and desktop platforms.

“The changes make it easier for people to find and learn from the work of our incredible volunteers. These features were created with feedback from readers and volunteers from all over the world, aiming to meet the needs of our increasingly diverse audience, while keeping the simple and straightforward feel that millions of people have come to trust over the last 22 years,” said Selena Deckelmann, Chief Product and Technology Officer at the Wikimedia Foundation.

What’s new?

1. Users will now be able to use a new search experience that combines images and descriptions, making it easier to find articles on the platform.

2. The platform has placed language-switching tools more prominently to assist multilingual readers and editors. Users can almost instantly access their preferred language and switch between more than 300 languages.

3. Users will also get an updated sticky header with links to Search, Page name and Sections that will move as users continue to scroll. The change has been incorporated into the portal to reduce fatigue from endlessly scrolling.

4. Table of contents that provides context on the article and enables users to navigate throughout their reading experience.

It is to be noted that the latest update to the Wikipedia interface will not remove any previous functionality. However, according to the company the new tools will improve the existing website through enhancements that were deployed after consultations with editors, data analysts and user testing. Wikipedia stated that over 30 different sets of volunteers from around the world including India were engaged in the process – from conceptualisation to eventual roll out.