Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Wikipedia is blocked in Pakistan over ‘sacrilegious’ content

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said it “degraded” Wikipedia services in the Muslim-majority country for not complying with its order to remove the “unlawful” content.

Authorities have in the past taken action against various social media platforms for broadcasting content deemed blasphemous.

Pakistan has blocked Wikipedia services in the South Asian nation after the platform failed to remove “sacrilegious” content.
The action was taken because some of the content is still available on Wikipedia after the expiry of a 48-hour deadline, Malahat Obaid, spokesperson for Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, said by phone.

The authority is still in talks with Wikipedia officials and it will consider unblocking the platform if the content is removed completely, she said. A representative for Wikipedia didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

PTA on Wednesday said it “degraded” Wikipedia services in the Muslim majority country for not complying with its order to remove the “unlawful” content. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Pakistan, whose laws condone capital punishment for anyone convicted of affronting Islam.

First published on: 04-02-2023 at 08:39 IST
Furor over Chinese spy balloon leads to a diplomatic crisis

