WhatsApp testing a new feature that lets users share high quality images

WhatsApp developers seem to be constantly working on bringing new features to Meta’s instant messaging platform. A recent report by WABetaInfo suggests that the company is testing a new feature that will let users send photos in their original quality.

Until now, WhatsApp automatically compressed images to save space and bandwidth. When a user shares an image on WhatsApp, it would automatically compress the image, which makes the picture lose quality and details.

With the new option on the latest WhatsApp beta, one can send a high-quality image by tapping on the ‘settings’ icon found in the drawing tool header. When tapped, users can choose the quality of the photo they are sending, with an option that lets them share it with others in original quality. It is really useful since WhatsApp users will no longer have to share high-quality images by attaching the images using the ‘Document’ option, which offers no preview of the image attached.

It is also interesting to note that the ability to share high quality images is already available on rival messaging apps like Telegram for quite some time now.

The feature is currently under development. WhatsApp users can now access the same by enrolling on the beta feature on Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Also, there is no word if and when the feature will make its way to the stable build. This means it might take a while before you could make use of this feature on your smartphone.

In the last few months, WhatsApp has rolled out several new features like support for proxy servers so users can access WhatsApp in blocked countries, the ability to report status updates, end-to-end encryption status chat indicators for calls and chat, ability to block people from the notification bar itself, forward media with caption and more.